Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors was put behind the bars on Saturday morning facing allegations charges of assault, strangulation and harassment. He has been accused of attacking his girlfriend amid an argument. Although his lawyer claimed that Majors is completely innocent but social media to believe that the actor is an abuser and a sociopath. A filmmaker named A.B. Allen was the first person to share a piece of news about him being an alleged vicious guy. Scroll below to know everything in detail.

The alleged actor recently joined the highest-grossing MCU recently as Kang the Conquerer and he is slated to play the next big bad villain in MCU. He even starred in Creed III alongside Michael B. Jordan which received a positive response from the audience. The accusation may hinder his career as well and now these claims stating him to be an abuser are not helping the case at all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report in CosmicBook, a filmmaker named A.B. Allen took to his Twitter account, a few days before the release of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to spill the beans on Jonathan Majors being an abusive person. He has made his account private now but the said Tweet is going viral now. The Tweet said, “there’s a particular actor, relatively new on the scene, who Twitter has violently fallen head over heels for who, in actuality, is a vicious, cruel, abusive human being, both professionally and in his personal life, and every new viral thirst tweet about him drives me insane.”

Now we know who this tweet was about https://t.co/LS8pzU0K6O pic.twitter.com/1Cn1Moy6m0 — chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) March 25, 2023

Now, after Jonathan Majors’ arrest, a Twitter user tweeted the screenshot of Allen’s tweet which has been later retweeted by Allen too with the caption, “Ding Ding Ding Ding.” one of the users commented, “a news reporter just tweeted he heard rumours for months of majors being unpleasant to work with and a bully to people i’m completely shocked but i’m actually starting to think it might be real!?” One of the users claimed that the said filmmaker should have named the Marvel star, to which Allen allegedly wrote, “If it had happened to *me* or I had seen it directly I would have. But the people he has abused/mistreated chose to stay silent, perhaps for their own safety. It is not my role to out what he did and thereby out *them* without their consent.”

The filmmaker added, “The specifics of what *I* know unfortunately would still expose people who have been hurt and deserve to not become part of some larger media inquiry if they don’t want to. So I’m not gonna get into the details. But now y’all know what his ~deal~ is, so.”

Post the arrest and accusation, Jonathan Majors’ US Army commercials paused their advertising campaign featuring Majors.

For more updates and news stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson’s P*bic Hair In Fifty Shades Of Grey Was Fake & She Had A ‘Bum Double’, Cinematographer Once Revealed “We Were In The Curious Situation…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News