Daniel Craig is one handsome man whose demeanour screams class and power. Be it a woman or a man, every single soul was mesmerised by the actor when he played James Bond. Now that he is not playing 007 for the British services, we wonder what he does, apart from acting, to spend his time. Interestingly, the star once shared the same. He likes to visit bars, but not just any bars, gay bars, to be specific.

The British actor once confessed that he was fed up with hetero bars and preferred gay bars from a very young age. The reason has nothing to do with his s*xuality but something else. Scroll on to find out.

While talking to host Bruce Bozzi on Lunch With Bruce SiriusXM podcast, Daniel Craig said that he simply did not like visiting straight clubs for fun. He said, “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons is because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often…because of the aggressive d*ck swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of [it].”

Daniel Craig added that even as a kid, he avoided fights and that would never happen in a hetero club. “As a kid, because it was like…I don’t want to end up eating in a punch-up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot. And it would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody. You didn’t really have to sort of state your s*xuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be,” he added.

The Knives Out actor also mentioned that it would fulfill one of his other purposes as well. He said “And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of…an ulterior motive.”

Well well well…who could have imagined that James Bond, who kicked so many a**es in his movies, would be so calm and peace-loving sweety in real life?!

