In John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, traveling across borders wasn’t a walk in the park for John Wick. Remember how John had to traverse deserts, dodge assassins, and steer through the treacherous path to meet The Elder in Morocco? It was a marathon of endurance, involving a handover to the Ruska Roma for smuggling purposes—talk about commitment.

But John Wick: Chapter 4? It seems like John suddenly aced international travelling— One minute he’s fighting in Morocco; the next, he’s casually strolling through Paris. No layovers, no convoluted journeys—just instant teleportation-level moves.

How does John make these world-hopping stunts possible now? The answer seems to lie with The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne). Producer Erica Lee hinted at an intriguing connection: “He sort of runs the underground, and it’s such an interesting world. How does he get the guns and the boats? He shows up everywhere. He’s the leader.” Translation: The Bowery King has some serious underground transportation magic up his sleeve. Boats, guns, suits—you name it. Maybe planes, too? His resources could explain why John Wick can suddenly appear in Berlin or Osaka without breaking a sweat.

But here’s where things get messy. If the Bowery King can provide transportation instantaneously, it raises an eyebrow-raising question: Why did John need the Ruska Roma’s help to get to Morocco in Chapter 3 if his ultimate benefactor was just a call away? The Bowery King’s instant travel assistance should’ve been the obvious answer. Plus, when we see him in Chapter 4, he casually mentions expanding into Paris. That expansion detail doesn’t quite add up if he’s already teleporting across continents at will.

Then there’s The Table, the mysterious, all-powerful syndicate that seems to have infinite resources. According to Chapter 4, The Table has eyes everywhere, tech on every corner, and surveillance that should track John’s every move. But oddly, no airport cameras or surveillance footage seem to catch John’s miraculous escapes. Despite the Table’s omnipresence, John Wick somehow bypasses every security system with zero effort. It’s a level of plot elasticity that feels a tad too unrealistic—even for a franchise known for its over-the-top action.

Ultimately, John Wick: Chapter 4’s rapid travel raises a larger issue. While John’s teleporting antics are cool and cinematic, it undermines the gritty, ground-level realism the franchise once had. Remember the tension in Chapter 3, where every border-crossing felt perilous and hard-earned? That authenticity fades when John seemingly teleports from Morocco to Japan to New York without a hitch. It’s not just a plot hole—it’s a missed opportunity for the grounded travel stakes that could’ve made Chapter 4 more thrillingly believable.

Maybe it’s time for the John Wick universe to take a note from James Bond or Jason Bourne, where even high-octane action has a believable touch of logistical challenge. A little surveillance scrutiny, some airport hustle, a bit of espionage cunning—it would add layers of realism that fans could sink their teeth into.

For now, though, John Wick’s world travels remain a cinematic paradox: epic, stylish, and packed with action—but occasionally defying logic in a way that only reminds us that in the John Wick universe, reality is just another casualty of the fight for survival.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Does Travis Scott Regret The Way He Treated Kylie Jenner & Want Her Back? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News