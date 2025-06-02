Are you a Selena Gomez fan? If yes, then do you know her real height? Don’t worry, even if you don’t, because we’ve got you covered! Gomez began her career as a child artist with Disney Channel, and over the years, she honed her skills not only as a singer but also as an actress.

She also expanded her spectrum in the beauty market by launching her brand Rare Beauty, which now sells millions of products worldwide. Selena has a huge fandom, but can you call yourself a true Selenator if you don’t know these facts about her, like how tall she is? Keep scrolling as we have listed 10 facts about her that you might not know even after following her for so long.

What Is Selena Gomez’s Height?

Selena Gomez’s height became a topic of discussion after she posed beside Ariana Grande at the elite Academy Women’s Luncheon. While accepting all the accolades for her performances in Emilia Perez and Only Murders In The Building, the songstress grabbed eyeballs by towering over the crowd.

She appeared at the event wearing the Chanel Spring 2025 collection, which included a black tweed skirt set with white collar and cuff accents. The pop star completed the look with black stockings and white pump heels, which added almost 5 inches to her real height.

According to a Mirror report, Gomez is 5’5″tall, and the comparison was clear as she stood next to Ariana Grande, who stands at 5’1″ height. Now that you know her height, continue scrolling to discover other unknown facts!

Selena Gomez with Ariana Grande and Pamela Anderson at the Academy Women’s Luncheon. pic.twitter.com/FXVHUEIfxe — Selena Gomez News (@OfficialSGnews) December 11, 2024

1. Did You Know Selena Gomez Was Named After This Major Star?

One of the most interesting facts about Selena is that she was named after the popular late Latin singer, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. She was shot and killed in 1995, but little Selena grew up listening to the Latin singer’s music, and her father even took her to visit the memorial statue of the singer situated in Texas. Unfortunately, she couldn’t meet the late songstress, but she would forever carry the legacy in her name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

2. Selena Gomez’s Mother Can Be Considered A Teen Mom

Only the Murders In The Building actress’ mother could have appeared on the list of Teen Moms. Yes, that’s right. Mandy Dawn Teefey, the former stage actress, gave birth to Sel when she was only 16 years old in 1992. Her mother inspired her to become an actress as she watched her perform on stage while growing up.

Selena Gomez with her mom, Mandy Teefey, on the set of the interview for Glamour magazine pic.twitter.com/Ftd8hhVIkU — Selena Gomez Worldwide | Fan Account (@WorldwideSelG) October 9, 2024

3. Did You Know Selena Gomez Appeared On Hannah Montana?

Even though Sel gained massive recognition after being featured in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, she had appeared on Hannah Montana before that. She had joined Miley Cyrus on her series and played her musical rival, Mikayla.

4. Selena Gomez’s Weird Food Habits

The Emilia Perez actress used to appear in a cooking show, so many might know that she can cook well. But do you know her weird food habits? Well, it seems she likes to eat her lemons whole and drinks olive oil, which is said to protect her voice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

5. Selena Gomez Can Impersonate Really Well

Well, if you’re a true Selena Gomez fan, you would know she can impersonate others’ voices. During a Q&A session on iHeartRadio, she was asked to mimic Shakira and Taylor Swift’s voices, and well, it’s safe to say that she was bang on. Once, she had also impersonated Miley Cyrus’s voice on SNL.

6. Do You Know What Selena Gomez’s Hobbies Are?

Apart from looking glam and making waves with her music and acting spree, she likes to spend her free time doing something concrete. Many might not know that she is an avid skateboarder and surfer.

July 16, 2008: Selena out skateboarding in Hollywood, California pic.twitter.com/Uqz2di0Qpv — Selena Throwbacks (@ThrowbackSeIena) July 16, 2020

7. Selena Gomez Once Quit Social Media

Selena has always been very vocal about her medical issues and bravely opened up about her weight fluctuations over the years. But when she was brutally criticized and body-shamed by the online haters, she couldn’t take it anymore. In a conversation on Giving Back Generation (via Business Insider), the songstress said, “That got me big time. That really messed me up for a bit…It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life—it depends on even the month, to be honest…I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what’s happening in my life.” At that time, she quit social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

8. Selena Gomez Suffers From Anxiety & Depression

Selena Gomez might be one of the leading stars in Hollywood, but she also suffers from anxiety, depression, and panic attacks. Most of them ignited from hateful comments online. In a lengthy Instagram video (via Womens Health), she once said, “I think before I turned 26 there was like this weird time in my life [where] I think I was kind of on autopilot for about five years. Kinda just going through the motions and figuring out who I am and just doing the best I could…every time I try to do something right; every time I try to do something good, I felt like people were picking me apart…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

9. Selena Gomez Once Became The Youngest UNICEF Ambassador

In 2009, at the age of 17, she became the youngest UNICEF ambassador. Later, Millie Bobby Brown took over that place.

fun fact: back in 2009, selena gomez made history as the youngest person to ever become appointed as an ambassador to unicef pic.twitter.com/lgcpml5WCn — superstar (@smgcrumbs) January 12, 2024

10. Selena Gomez Was An Executive Producer For This Show

Many might not know that Selena Gomez was the executive producer of the popular Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. She once called it her “passion project.”

Selena Gomez on why ’13 Reasons Why’ is so important to her. pic.twitter.com/ucjl5pU7Pe — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) March 31, 2017

Well, these are some unknown facts about Selena Gomez. Let us know how many you knew about her!

