Rupert Grint has barely seen the magic he helped bring to life. The actor who played the beloved Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films once revealed he’s only ever watched the first three—and that was just because he had to.

“I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them,” Grint told Variety, referring to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Chamber of Secrets, and Prisoner of Azkaban.

It’s been over a decade since the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, hit theaters. Yet even with the franchise’s staying power from Fantastic Beasts to video games and a stage play, Grint has kept his distance.

Why Did Rupert Grint Avoid Watching Harry Potter Movies?

For fans who’ve grown up quoting every Ron one-liner, this might feel like a shock. But for Rupert Grint, stepping away wasn’t a diss. It was a coping mechanism. Being part of one of the biggest franchises of all time came with its own pressure cooker. And once filming wrapped, he just never felt the need to revisit it.

The reason? It’s not that deep, but painfully real for any actor. Watching your younger self on screen, especially as a child star, isn’t always fun. The tweaks he would’ve made? Too many. The things he can’t change? All of it. And that kind of self-criticism just drains the joy. “I will probably have to watch them with her,” he added, referring to his daughter, Wednesday. Fatherhood might finally get him to binge the entire series—for the first time.

Rupert Grint Isn’t The Only Star Who Avoids Watching Their Own Movies

Grint isn’t the only big name dodging their own filmography. Johnny Depp, Meryl Streep, and Jared Leto said they avoid watching their work. It’s not uncommon, especially for actors who put a heavy emotional lift into their roles. And let’s be real: even if Grint’s post-Potter career hasn’t hit the same heights as Daniel Radcliffe‘s or Emma Watson’s, his impact as Ron is locked in the wizarding world’s Hall of Fame. Fans still rally behind him, controversial ships and all.

Whether it’s stage fright in retrospect or just a case of seeing it, living it, or moving on, Grint’s honesty makes him even more relatable. He might not have rewatched Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, but with his little girl growing up, chances are that full rewatch is coming soon, with popcorn, pajamas, and maybe a fresh perspective.

