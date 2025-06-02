In 2015, long before artist-brand collabs flooded your Instagram feed every week, Kendrick Lamar quietly dropped a Reebok sneaker tie-up that didn’t scream “look at me.” It’s been nearly a decade since that release, but the story behind how it all came together is still worth telling.

This wasn’t just about laces and logos; it was a rare case where a shoe carried a real message. And it took Reebok nearly two years of chasing before Kendrick finally picked up the phone. Today, when sneaker deals come and go in months, that kind of patience feels almost unbelievable.

But Reebok knew they weren’t just trying to land a celebrity. They wanted Kendrick only, and he wasn’t signing on unless it meant something. Damion Presson, who led Reebok’s entertainment marketing at the time, said in the interview with Complex, “I basically chased Kendrick for about two years. It took about two years to get them to call me back.” That’s real persistence; most brands would’ve moved on, but Reebok didn’t.

When The Shoes Dropped, They Didn’t Just Sell, They Told A Story

In summer 2015, the collab finally went public. First up: the Reebok Ventilator. Classic silhouette, clean design, but with a quiet punch. The heel tabs read “RED” and “BLUE,” a reference to the rival Bloods and Crips.

For Kendrick, this was personal. Raised in Compton, he grew up around those tensions. He didn’t want to glamorize them, but to talk about them. His debut sneaker did that in a subtle but powerful way.

Presson later said it best: “We were trying to promote unity. You see red and blue, but it goes bigger than that.” And Kendrick made another strong call, one that went against the grain. He wanted the sneakers to stay accessible. He didn’t want the kids in his neighborhood priced out. “They make the culture,” he reminded everyone. “You can’t run from the kids.” In a hype-driven market, that felt radical.

Kendrick Took It Back To Compton & Made It Real

To celebrate the collab, Kendrick went straight home. He performed live at his old school, Centennial High in Compton. That move said everything about what this project meant to him. It was about building bridges between art, identity, and community.

Looking back, the Lamar-Reebok era didn’t blow up resale charts or dominate headlines. But this one stuck around in a world full of flashy one-off deals. It became a blueprint for how to do it right.

With this collab, Kendrick helped shift the conversation about authenticity, unity, and what it means to use your name for something bigger than branding. Ten years later, that collab still feels ahead of its time.

