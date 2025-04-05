That’s right, Disney+ and the Disney Channel have officially renewed the hit Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff for a second season, and fans are beyond excited (pun totally intended).

The sequel series follows an all-grown-up Justin Russo (David Henrie) as he steps into the mentor role, training a young wizard named Bille (Janice LeAnn Brown). But let’s be real, what fans really lost their minds over was the return of Selena Gomez as Alex Russo in season 1! With familiar faces like Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise popping in as well, the nostalgia is strong with this one.

So, what’s in store for season 2? More magic? More mayhem? More surprise cameos? Here’s everything we know so far about the next spellbinding chapter of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place!

Is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 Happening?

According to Deadline, Disney Branded Television has confirmed that the hit Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series is coming back for another round of magical chaos, with production kicking off next month in Los Angeles.

David Henrie, who plays our favorite responsible (ish) wizard Justin Russo, is not just starring in the show, he’s also an executive producer. And he had some seriously exciting words for fans,

“I’m overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of Wizards fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan! So many surprises in store for this second season. It’s going to be big, so stay tuned!”

Um, excuse me, David, did you say ‘big surprises’? We’re already spiraling. Could that mean more Selena Gomez as Alex? More returning characters from the OG show? A deeper dive into the wizard world? We need answers!

Season 1 was a massive hit, breaking records left and right. The first episode alone racked up 3.2 million views on Disney+ in just 12 days, making it the most-watched Disney Channel premiere ever on the platform. And over on YouTube, the episode has 2.3 million views, making it one of the channel’s biggest hits in years.

With those kinds of numbers, of course we’re getting more Russo magic. So grab your wands (and your nostalgia tissues), because season 2 is going to be spellbinding!

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 1 Review

Season 1 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place didn’t just bring back the magic, it nailed the tricky balance of nostalgia and fresh storytelling. With an 89% critic score and 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has been a certified hit. Critics and fans alike love its heartwarming yet hilarious take on the wizarding world.

The show introduces a wickedly funny new cast while keeping the essence of what made the original series so iconic. It’s packed with laugh-out-loud moments, emotional depth, and just the right dose of Russo family chaos. Plus, it sets up some intriguing storylines for the future, so there’s plenty to explore in season 2.

While Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo didn’t have much screen time in season 1, the show still thrived. And now, with a second season on the way, there’s a huge opportunity to see more of our favorite wizard. The magic is far from over, season 2 is bound to be even more spellbinding!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & the Restless: Is Tucker McCall The Mysterious Aristotle Dumas? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News