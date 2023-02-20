Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ is still ruling the hearts of fans and box office. The film has almost done a business of 1000 crore worldwide and fans are going gaga over SRK’s comeback on the silver screen after more than four years. Now, there’s a parody of Sunny Deol grooving on Shah Rukh’s title track of his latest release and fans are reacting to the video on social media while also dragging Salman Khan in the comments section. Scroll below to watch the video.

Sunny happens to be one of the biggest stars of the 90s and enjoys a huge fan following globally. He happens to be the son of veteran actor Dharmendra who was a superstar himself of the golden era and has played some of the most remarkable characters in Hindi cinema.

Now coming back to the topic, a user named ‘Ansar Safi’ on Instagram shared a parody of Sunny Deol dancing on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ title track and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

In the video, Sunny Deol is seen grooving with Karisma Kapoor and by a glimpse of it, it looks like it’s from their film ‘Jeet’ which was released in 1996. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ansar Safi (@ansar.safi.786)

Haha! If only the parallel universe existed.

Reacting to Sunny Deol X Pathaan, a user on Instagram commented, “Salman khan to yu hi badnaam hai. Asli dance king to sunny paaji hai.”

Another user commented, “Sunni paji ka dance aur tonny kakar ki singing history banaye gi 😂😂😂😂”

“Aisa Dance srk karta to ashlil bol kar boycott kar dete…ye kaise ishare kar rha hai apna sunny,” a third user commented.

A fourth user commented, “Sunny bhaji ne to Pathaan ki jaan hi nikal di 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Sunny Deol X Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan parody? Tell us in the space below.

