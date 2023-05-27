Urvashi Rautela has always been known for her impeccable sense of style and ability to steal the show with her fashion choices. The IIFA Awards 2023 were no exception as she effortlessly stole the spotlight with her stunning white gown. With her ethereal charm and grace, she effortlessly mesmerized everyone on the red carpet, leaving them in awe of her beauty and style. Like an angel walking down from heaven.

She made a stunning entry on IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet in an all-white feather gown. The gown featured full sleeves with exquisite embellishments, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication. The feathers delicately placed at the upper portion of the gown further enhanced its angelic appeal.

Talking about the grand award night, to complement her attire, Urvashi Rautela opted for a sleek high bun with side swept bangs along with a perfect glowy makeup to compliment well with her look she opted for prefect smudges eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, perfect blush and contour along with a subtle glossy pink lips the actress completed her look, wasn’t she looking the epitome of beauty and charm.

With her radiant smile and graceful demeanor, Urvashi Rautela truly embodied the image of an angelic figure. The gown hugged her curves in all the right places, while its flowing silhouette added a sense of grandeur and elegance to her overall look.

Urvashi Rautela is one who never fails to impress the fashion police and without a doubt we can say that, she has once again proved why she is considered one of the most enchanting and captivating actresses in Bollywood.

