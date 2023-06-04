After making head turns with her beautiful outfits at the Cannes 2023 film festival and the IIFA 2023, actor Urvashi Rautela has now begun the preparations for her new film, a biopic on the life of late actor Parveen Babi.

Taking to Instagram, in the early hours of Sunday, the ‘Sanam Re’ actor shared a post which she captioned, “Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but i will make you proud #PB ~ UR Om Namah Shivay. Trust the magic of new beginnings.” A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela shared a picture of the summary of the upcoming biopic. Soon after she dropped the post, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Commenting on Urvashi Rautela’s post, a fan wrote, “Thank you for making the movie about #Praveen babi.” Another fan wrote, “your upcoming movie about #PraveenBabi is destined to become a blockbuster” Another fan commented, “First actress ever to come in support of Parveen Babi!” Parveen Babi passed away on January 20, 2005 in her flat in Mumbai.

As per the director and producers it was indeed sure that Urvashi Rautela is the best choice for the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela made her film debut with the film Charitra’ (1973), opposite cricketer Salim Durani. The film did not do well on the box office, but Parveen was noticed and was snapped up for several more films.

Throughout her career, she was considered as a glamorous and fashion icon. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela has recently come up with the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite actor Randeep Hooda. The show is streaming on the OTT platform JioCinema.

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Called Her Steamy Kissing Scene With Shahid Kapoor In Rangoon ‘Disgusting’ & Horrible: “You Are Into Each Other’s Mouth And The Big Moustache…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News