Adipurush Movie Review (Quicker) is out! The day is finally here when we get to see Adipurush, a little over 9 months later than it was originally announced to release (11th August 2022).

Let’s see whether in those nine months, did the makers give birth to a new hope for the film or the time taken was just to stall the controversies around the film.

In a very hand-painty style opening credit, we’re very quickly taken through the story of Ramayana pre-Lord Rama’s Vanvas phase. Shiv Bhakt Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan) in a very Game Of Thrones-like setup is granted a boon by Lord Brahma which blessed him to stay immortal but with certain conditions applied.

Raghav (Prabhas), Lakshman (Sunny Singh) & Janaki (Kriti Sanon) are living their life away in the jungle but soon their paths are crossed with Lankesh. The answers to ‘How and why?’ forms the crux of the first half of the film.

Just to answer the most burning question around the film: Can you overlook the substandard quality of its VFX? Well, it’s a yes and no kinda answer. Because the story they’re telling is so well-embedded in the emotional fabric of our minds that you would want to listen to it in any form, version or way.

But, the ‘No’ side of the above question is predictable because of the way the makers have chosen to tell the story. The video-game-style graphics aren’t doing any favour to the narration but taking a lot away from it. What did the decision of going all-modern digital effects-heavy to retell an epic on the big screen? Much more in detail in the Adipurush movie review (full) coming right after this.

