Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 is doing splendid business at the Indian box office. Of course, if we compare it with recent all-time blockbusters like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan, the number is less, but if we look at it in isolation, the run is simply superb. After facing a drop yesterday, let’s see how the biggie is faring in the advance booking for day 7!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the Tiger threequel marks the return of Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, and Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Emraan Hashmi has joined the cast this time as a baddie, Aatish Rehman. Released on 12th November, the film opened to mixed responses from critics and audiences. Despite this, the mark of 200 crores net has been already crossed.

Yesterday, Tiger 3 showed a drop in advance booking, and for today (day 7), it has amassed an impressive 4 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through advance ticket sales. Compared with day 6’s 1.75 crores gross, it’s a growth of a staggering 128.57%. It comprises ticket sales of above 1.60 lakh. This clearly shows that the game isn’t over for the film, justifying Salman‘s own dialogue: “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi.”

Tiger 3 has now entered the weekend zone, and signs are clear that it will reap all the benefits of Saturday. The film completes its first week today, but technically, this is the first weekend, and it’ll be interesting to see how the biggie performs today. No doubt, the response will be huge today at mass centers, and we might see some surprising occupancies coming in.

Tiger 3 had to go full throttle today and rake in as much as possible because tomorrow, it will face a big dent in numbers post-afternoon. Tomorrow is a blockbuster Cricket Sunday as the India vs Australia World Cup final is scheduled, which will take a heavy toll on the Salman Khan starrer. So, today is the only chance to earn big as from weekdays onwards, big drops are expected to be seen.

The Maneesh Sharma directorial is enjoying a golden run at single-screen theatres and non-national chain cinemas, so we are expecting a huge contribution even today, making day 7 a blockbuster Saturday.

