Ahead of another weekend bonanza, Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 has saved the ship with a decent response on Friday. Fans would now be aware that the film is relying majorly on spot bookings as advance booking sales have not been upto the mark. Scroll below for early trends updates at the box office on day 6.

Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 had expectations at par since the previous two installments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai have been box office blockbusters. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s hit pair was reuniting, along with Emraan Hashmi gearing up as the villain. The film marks a star-studded affair with the addition of Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir from War in special appearances.

Till day 5, Tiger 3 had a accumulated total collections of 188.25 crores at the Indian box office. The advance booking collections today were hinting at a drop of about 59%. There’s no denying that it was a slow day at the box office, but spot bookings managed to put up a decent total.

As per the early trends flowing in, Tiger 3 has minted moolah in the range of 12-14 crores at the box office on day 6. The total collections will land somewhere between 200.25-202.25 crores. The crucial days of this week have passed, and here comes another milestone with entry into the 200 crore club; as Salman Khan’s song goes… ‘slow motion mein!’

While it is expected for the numbers to surge during the weekend, Sunday marks yet another roadblock as the Cricket World Cup 2023 finale between India and Australia is scheduled. The collections will drop again because the masses will be busy cheering for the national team and hopefully witness Rohit Sharma and the team bringing home the winning trophy.

Something similar even happened during the India vs New Zealand sem-finals, but single screens made a massive contribution to the collections, thus turning out to be the ultimate savior. Will history repeat? We’ll find out on 19th November.

Tiger 3 was released on 12th November in IMAX and other premium formats. The film marks the fifth installment in YRF’s spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The spy thriller also stars Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kumud Mishra, and others in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Day 6 Advance Booking: Salman Khan’s Film Alarmingly Drops With Only 81,000+ Tickets Sold, All Eyes On Evening & Night Shows As Weekend Kicks In!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News