Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is among one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood. She is adored and loved by many. She is not only a phenomenal actress, but she is also a loving wife and dotting mother. Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007, and their wedding grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Aish spoke about striking a balance between marriage and career in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, however, the viral clip that is now doing rounds on the internet is getting mixed reactions from the audience. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aish has been a part of many blockbuster films, including Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2, among others. Apart from being one of the most demanded actresses in Bollywood, she has also proved a woman can do it all. She can have a successful career and can also enjoy marital bliss. The actress once revealed that she doesn’t agree that one has to stay single to concentrate on his or her career.

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once appeared on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan. During the candid chit-chat, the actress spoke about balancing her career and marriage. She said, “ When we came together, we got married within a year. The cliché that people I don’t agree with is when people say that marriage not yet. I want to concentrate on my work. Everybody can do that. Put out good work, do kicka** work, and that noticed, you will get noticed along the way, and I don’t think so you have to stay single for that.”

The clip from the interview has been shared on Randomshitzz’s Instagram page and has garnered a lot of views. As soon as the video came into the notice of netizens, they were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “Irony is that her career went down the hill after marriage.”

“Jab paisa hoga toh marriage ho ya na ho farak nhi padta… I disagree because this doesn’t apply to middle-class families.”

“Well, Aishwarya, you are too privileged now, honey you wouldn’t be talking about marriage in your struggling days.”

“So out of touch with reality and the lives of an average Indian woman.”

“Faltu isko Amit Ji ka ghar mila, isiliye bol rahi hai…”

“Apna career bacha lete madam phir shaadi ke baad, matlab log gyaan dene se pehle sochte hi nhi.”

Do you agree with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s views on marriage and career? Let us know in the comments section below!

