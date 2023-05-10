Deepika Padukone stepped into Hollywood and made a name for herself by portraying a character named Serena Unger in the film XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Her massive fanbase was super excited to see her in an action drama where she shared screen space with Vin Diesel, one of the A-listers of Hollywood who became popular for his famous and one of the most grossing franchises, Fast & Furious.

However, during one of their promotional interviews, Vin greeted Deepika, with lots of kisses, and that video clip is going viral on social media currently, irking netizens. Keep scrolling to check it out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Deepika Padukone fan page named ‘deepika.vibes’ took to their Instagram handle and shared an old video clip where Vin Diesel can be seen smothering Deepika Padukone with continuous kisses while greeting her in one of their promotional interviews of XXX. And Deepika can be heard saying, ‘excuse us guys one second’ in the video.

Check out the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEEPIKA PADUKONE FANPAGE (@deepika.vibes)

However, Vin Diesel’s gesture wasn’t well-accepted by the Indian netizens, and they didn’t leave a chance to troll Fast & Furious actor Vin and Deepika Padukone in the video clip. One of them wrote, “Is liye Modi ji ne 2027 se diesel vehicle ban kiya😂”

Another one commented, “Deepika apne gaalo mein diesel fill krti hui.”

The third netizen lauded Deepika Padukone and wrote, “Deepika is the realest. They make fun of her desi accent but she’s very comfortable in her own skin.”

One of the netizens blamed Deepika and penned, “She was not comfortable only doing for movie promotions.”

Another netizen roasted Vin Diesel and joked, “His diesel must be leaking.”

One of the users slammed, “He should behave. Why bashing deepika? He put her in this situation. Shameful.”

Deepika Padukone may not have done a lot of movies or series in Hollywood, but she sure has made quite a name in the global field. From walking the Met Gala to being a jury member of the Cannes Film Festival to presenting awards at the Oscars- the Bollywood diva has done it all.

Well, what are your opinions about this rather cringe video? Let us know!

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Are BTS Members Competitive With Each Other? Suga Smashes Claims, Calling His Bandmates His “Real Brothers”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News