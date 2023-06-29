Dharmendra was currently enjoying a gala time with his complete family at his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Abhay Deol, along with the Deol family, hosted a grand wedding for close friends and relatives. However, the only people absent were Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Eyebrows were raised, and trolls attacked when pictures of the Sholay actor enjoying himself with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, landed on the internet.

More trolls took digs when Bua Esha Deol, on her social media account, congratulated Karan Deol and Drisha Roy for their newly married life. Now the celebrations are over and the newly married couple is enjoying their honeymoon in the hills of Manali, the Dream Girl actor has taken to his social media to pen a cryptic note.

Dharmendra, in his note seems to prove his love to Hema Malini, his daughters Ahana & Esha Deol, and sons-in-law and their families Takhtanis and Vohras. The superstar wrote, “Esha , Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you ……..but”

Now this post has been going viral on social media with people speculating what did the actor mean with this confession about him loving his second family. His son-in-law Bharat Takhtani also replied to the post and wrote, “Love You Too Papa!” Now, the post was random but still, people respected the actor’s age, and no trolls or digs were shot back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Instead, people were concerned about Dharmendra’s health as well and prayed for his well-being. Some rumours and reports earlier stated that his daughters Esha Deol & Ahana Deol were invited, along with their families Takhtanis and Vohras, for the much talked about wedding of Sunny Deol’s son. However, the two Deol sisters skipped the wedding since their mother was not invited.

After Esha Deol’s public congratulatory post went viral, people took digs at the Deol family for not inviting Hema Malini and her family to the wedding. Even Dharam ji’s picture enjoying with his first wife Prakash Kaur received a lot of flak. Karan Deol also posted a picture with them from his wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

However, the two families have always maintained a cordial distance from each other. Even the Deol brothers did not attend Ahana & Esha Deol’s wedding and all the rituals were done by their cousin Abhay Deol. Dharmendra’s admission about loving Hema Malini, Esha Deol & Ahana is heartwarming, but hope it shuts down the trolls and attacks.

