Saif Ali Khan is one of the most educated stars this industry has. However, there have been times when he has courted controversies over saying things that might term him as ignorant if not uneducated at the least. He once received flak for his stance on s*xual bracket and his take on same-s*x termed him as a homophobic!

This happened on the very infamous couch of Karan Johar where Saif, shocked everyone with his views on the same s*x romance. The Pandora box opened when the filmmaker started talking about same s*x encounter. Saif was accompanied by Kangana Ranaut on the couch.

The clip went viral when Saif Ali Khan presented his undertanding of gay and it might put anyone off. In fact, Karan Johar seemed to be quite surprised, shocked, embarrassed and disgusted all at the same time, listening to his myopic view on gay.

The conversation started going down the hill the moment Kangana Ranaut talked about a same s*x encounter saying, “A Spanish girl once kissed me and later showed up in my hotel to tell me that she loves me. I din’t know how to handle that.” The Omkara actor cheekily replied, “You should have shot it and then shown me!” Then Karan Johar turned the same question towards him and he blurted his thoughts at a lightening speed while he said, “Girls can like kiss each other without being gay no? Guys can’t. If I kissed a guy, I would be gay.”

Karan Johar immediately reasond out, “You wouldn’t be. You could be gay-curious, gay adjacent, gay-experimental. The lines are blurred all the time, you must know that.” However, Saif continued to his ignorant thought like a 10-year old cribbing for a chocolate. He said, “When you’re blurring the lines, you’re gay.” Karan Johar without losing patience re-iterated, “You are not gay. You are just blurring the lines.” However, Saif then decided to display his educated privilege saying, “There’s nothing wrong with that. We’re all very, you know, open-minded here.”

Karan Johar next shocked visibly again schooled him and said, “Listen! S*x is a broad topic and within that there are so many blurred lines and there are no generalisations like you’re heteros*xual, you’re, homos*xual” but Saif Ali Khan, out of nowhere started heckling Karan Johar, “Gay…gay.” He continued, “Yeah I think everyone should just…you kiss a guy, you’re gay.” Finally Karan Johar snorted, “No that’s such a…that’s the high school boy im you talking.”

The clip was shared by an Instagram handle lgbthistoryindia and it started a discussion then, with people hitting Saif Ali Khan for such narrow mind-set and stubborn belief. A user commented, “lets just hope he doesnt have kids.” Another comment read, “he’s not even prepared to listen. he’s just closed himself off. Typical.” One more user pointed out, “Presenting an elite mixture of internal homophobia & masculinity standards.”

A comment trolled Saif and said, “Saif Ali Khan says stupid things like your rubbish posh neighbourhood uncleji.” Another echoed the same thought and wrote, “He sounds so stupid.”

A user pointed out, “I feel for Karan here. Trying to explain s*xuality to “open-minded people” who aren’t willing to change their antiquated opinions is a horrible task.”

You can watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LGBTQIAP Plus History of India (@lgbthistoryindia)

Hope with time, Saif Ali Khan has broadened his perspective about the LGBTQ and would not talk the same way about this topic now!

