Brad Pitt’s career didn’t shape itself through chance or convenience. It took decisions that went against the grain and choices that often puzzled people in the industry. He was not the kind of actor who said yes to every shiny opportunity but instead, built his path by walking away from films others would’ve killed to be in. Over time, believe it or not, this made his filmography not just impressive but distinctly his own.

Brad Pitt Choosing Seven Over Apollo 13

Hollywood tried boxing Brad Pitt into a corner, back in the early years. He got pegged as the charming heartthrob, especially after Thelma & Louise and A River Runs Through It, and much to his displeasure, that image clung to him like glue. As a result, he ended up in stuff like Legends of the Fall, which he didn’t enjoy at all, and practically, the experience was miserable.

What’s worse is that there were even creative clashes on set between him and filmmaker Ed Zwick that left him utterly frustrated.

The turning point, however, came in the mid-90s. Pitt had two scripts in front of him – one was Ron Howard’s Apollo 13, a feel-good space drama, and the other one? Well, it’s not that difficult to guess! It was Seven, the jaw-dropping David Fincher grim detective thriller with almost no light at the end of the tunnel.

Hollywood expected him to pick the inspirational space mission, but Pitt went with the one full of darkness and serial killers.

Why Brad Pitt Chose Seven

Pitt’s choice marked a clean break from the romantic image he was tired of. He wasn’t interested in playing safe or following a polished path anymore. He wanted something that echoed the gritty, realistic dramas he admired from the ’70s, and Seven delivered exactly that.

The actor once told LA Times, “I just wanted to escape the cheese. I came to find out [Fincher] had a lactose intolerance as well, so I was very happy about it.”

David Fincher and Brad Pitt: A Creative Partnership Begins

Brad Pitt’s collaboration with David Fincher changed things too. The two clicked in a way that would later lead to more celluloid masterpieces like Fight Club. However, Fincher wasn’t even sure at first if Pitt could disappear into a role like this.

“I hadn’t originally thought of Brad,” Fincher confessed, per Far Out Magazine. “I’d never seen Mills as particularly accomplished, and I was concerned that Brad seemed too together. But when I met him, I thought, this guy is so likeable, he can get away with murder. He can do anything, and people will forgive him for it.”

Turning Down Apollo 13 Surprised Even Pitt’s Mother

Brad Pitt choosing Seven meant walking away from a crowd-pleasing film that even his own mother would later praise. She was proud of Apollo 13, unaware her son had passed on it. But Pitt told her to wait and see what he picked instead, and that moment probably said a lot about his mindset.

Over the years, Pitt passed on many major films like Shawshank Redemption, Almost Famous, The Departed, and several others. He was not just randomly shooting down the offers; he just simply knew what kind of stories he wanted to tell at the time.

