Meghan Markle is back with a new docuseries titled With Love, Meghan. The trailer of the Netflix show has already received a good response, and her fans are excited to get a peek into her otherwise private life. The series will feature cooking, gardening, hosting, and moments of laughter with friends and family. A small glimpse of Prince Harry was also included in the teaser.

The Duchess of Sussex has always been a big fan of reinventing food and hosting her loved ones over, and that is exactly what she will showcase in the aesthetic and beautifully shot show. Keen-eyed viewers also noticed a small detail that they believe is a subtle tribute to her husband’s late mother, the beloved Princess Diana. Here’s what we know about it.

Did Meghan Markle Pay Subtle Tribute To Princess Diana In Docuseries?

In the With Love trailer, Meghan sees the royal cooking delicious and appetizing meals, gathering flowers, decorating spaces, harvesting honey, kneading bread, and sharing laughs with chefs and her friends Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer. In the scenes, one can spot Princess Diana’s gold Cartier Tank Française watch on her wrist, much to the joy of fans.

Meghan also wears a Cartier gold Love bracelet alongside it, but the watch has captured viewers’ hearts because of who it belongs to and its significance. Fans think this was Meghan’s way of including her mother-in-law in her show, which gives a glimpse of her hobbies and likes. For the unversed, Princess Diana used to wear the watch regularly.

Meghan already had a version of the same watch before she even met Prince Harry. She previously revealed how she bought it to celebrate the third season of her popular legal drama series Suits. After Meghan and Harry got married, he gave her the special timepiece, and the Duchess was spotted wearing it for the first time in 2020. The former actress has been away from the screen for quite a long time for many reasons.

Meghan Markle’s Return To Instagram

Due to her marriage to Prince Harry and becoming a part of the royal family, she had to get rid of her Instagram account and acting career. Now that the two are settled into their lives in Montecito, California, after leaving the UK, Meghan is back to share the joys of her life along with some tips and tricks. She is also back on Instagram with the account @meghan.

She acquired the username a while back but only started using it recently. Meghan posted a lovely New Year video on the beach and then shared her show’s trailer. She has kept the comments section of her profile off to ensure the haters don’t spread negativity in her space. All eight episodes of the upcoming series will be released on January 15, 2025, on Netflix.

