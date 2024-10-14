Transformers One has been in the theatres for quite some time now, but it is not performing as expected. It finally crossed an important mark at the box office in North America on its fourth weekend. This is a shocker because the film has good ratings, and the critics also praised it. It is clashing against another animated feature, which has been getting far better reception than this Josh Cooley directorial. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie was first announced in 2017, and in 2020, Cooley was hired as its director. The Hasbro-based film was widely praised for the story, animation, and voice performances headlined by Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry. This movie united the Marvel stars Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson once again. The story takes place in Cybertron, a planet inhabited by sentient robots fueled by Energon and fitted with transformation cogs. These are devices that enable them to transform into vehicles. The fans have already witnessed it in the live-action movies.

However, as per Luiz Fernando’s report, Joker 2’s negative reception at the cinemas has somehow helped Transformers One. The trade analyst revealed that the animated feature collected a decent $3.7 million on its fourth weekend, thereby crossing the $50 million mark. It is the movie’s first significant milestone at the box office in North America. It has also managed to stay in the top ten of the domestic chart.

Transformers One reportedly experienced a drop of just 31.9% from last weekend and has thus hit a $52.9 million cume at the box office in North America. Josh Cooley‘s animated feature is eyeing a $60 million to $65 million run in the United States.

The numbers at the international box office are also not so impressive, at $58.50 million. Adding that to its $52.9 million domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide collection has reached $111.35 million only. It was released in the United States on September 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

