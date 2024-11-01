Alan Tudyk stirred the pot recently by snagging a role in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman, and let us tell you, it’s a total game-changer for the newly revamped DC Universe! Kicking off with Chapter 1: “Gods and Monsters,” this fresh era of superhero madness is ready to soar. Set to hit theaters in 2025; Superman boasts David Corenswet donning the cape as the iconic Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan stepping into the shoes of Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult bringing some serious villain vibes as Lex Luthor. While the plot details are still playing hard to get, one thing’s sure: Tudyk’s addition has cranked up the excitement meter to eleven!

Tudyk’s role, shrouded in secrecy, became a hot topic when Deadline broke the news. Soon after, Tudyk took to his Threads account with a hilarious confirmation: “Between you and me— I am playing Jimmy Olson’s French photographer friend, Bertrand ‘Bertie’ Muegler, who specializes in adult avant-garde snaps. Wears a cape but isn’t a superhero, just a fashion slut.” With that cheeky remark, Tudyk solidified his position as a quirky addition to the film.

Interestingly, this wasn’t Tudyk’s first rodeo in the DC Universe. He had already been voicing Doctor Phosphorus in the animated series Creature Commandos, which was set to premiere on December 5 on Max. The character of Doctor Phosphorus is far from your typical human—being radioactive and all—so Tudyk’s new role in Superman wouldn’t conflict with his animated gig. While Gunn had previously mentioned that actors in animated projects could also play their live-action counterparts, this allowed Tudyk to venture into uncharted territory without overlapping character traits that required extensive CGI.

As the excitement for Superman built, fans wondered how Tudyk’s multifaceted roles might interconnect. For instance, Sean Gunn—James Gunn’s brother—was set to voice Weasel and G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos and portray Maxwell Lord in Superman. The prospect of seeing actors like Tudyk and Gunn juggling multiple characters across different formats sparked speculation about the potential for crossovers and shared scenes down the line.

Tudyk’s deep-seated connection to the DC Universe added weight to his casting. Having starred in Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice, he had already become a familiar face within the comic book movie and TV landscape.

Ultimately, Tudyk’s involvement promised to enhance the storytelling potential within the DC landscape. With Superman paving the way for a new chapter, the audience eagerly anticipated how his character would unfold on the big screen. As fans speculated and theories swirled, all eyes are on the 2025 release, eager to see how this quirky addition to the cast would impact the evolving DC Universe.

