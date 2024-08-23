Stree 2 is achieving milestones at the box office and was declared a blockbuster within a week of its release. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles, a spin-off film is now in development. Writer Niren Bhatt has confirmed it and below are all the exciting details you need!

The Stree sequel has accumulated 307.80 crores in eight days of its theatrical run. It is made on a budget of only 60 crores, so one can imagine the hefty returns being enjoyed by the producers. The horror comedy flick has entered the 400 crore club at the worldwide box office. It has also left behind the massive success attained by its predecessor.

Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt confirms spin-off

All we know about Shraddha Kapoor’s character now is that she is the daughter of ‘Stree.’ Director Niren Bhatt has confirmed that her character will be developed, and viewers will soon learn about her backstory.

Niren Bhatt told Zoom, “Yes, we will explore the story of Shraddha Kapoor as Stree’s daughter and that’s why we didn’t reveal her name. We are planning quite ahead but unfortunately; I won’t be able to reveal what’s cooking at Maddock Films. All I can tell you now is that all the characters in our films, be it Stree, Bhediya or Munjya, are very dear to us. We are thinking of expanding their stories. I don’t know how, when and in which films they will come, but they will come.”

During the conversation, the Stree 2 writer also confirmed spin-off films along with upcoming sequels. Along with Stree 3, it looks like there are more exciting plans for the Maddock Supernatural Universe, and we certainly cannot wait for it!

More about the Maddock Supernatural Universe

Stree 2 is the fifth film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. It also includes Varun Dhawan led Bhediya, Sharvari starrer Munjya and Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Vampires Of Vijaynagar.

In Stree 3, Akshay Kumar will join the bandwagon, and rumors suggest he may play the leading antagonist.

The sequel witnessed Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana reprising their roles from the 2018 film.

