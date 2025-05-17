The MCU release is finally experiencing the weight of the competition as Thunderbolts* sees a harsh decline on its second Thursday. The New Avengers has lost its #1 spot in the domestic box office chart to this trending movie, and it might not get that back as Final Destination: Bloodlines has been released and will surely debut at the top. Keep scrolling for more.

The Final Destination movie has opened to rave reviews and excellent ratings. It is expected to dominate the box office in the upcoming days. The film will prove to be tough competition for the Marvel movie and a direct one for the Horror flick Sinners. It is going to suffer further, but the film maintains a stronghold at the box office. It introduced Sentry, aka Void, aka Bob, in the MCU, and the theme of depression has been finely showcased in this MCU movie.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data analysis, Thunderbolts* collected $2.1 million only on its second Thursday and has lost the #1 spot to Sinners. The film is sulking at #2, witnessing a drop of 51.2% from last Thursday. Its second-week gross is on par with The Inceredible Hulk’s, which also earned $2.1 million on its second Thursday. The MCU flick starring Florence Pugh has outpaced Captain America: Brave New World [1.5M, -53.6%] and Ant-Man 3 [1.5M, -61.4%] with its Day 14 collection.

The New Avengers has hit the $138.9 million cume in North America and is expected to cross the $150 million mark this weekend. Recently, it surpassed Thor‘s domestic haul, and the movie is expected to end its domestic run between $195 million and $210 million in North America. The MCU flick has reached the $143.55 million mark at the international box office, bringing the worldwide cume to $282.4 million.

Thunderbolts* will also cross the $300 million mark worldwide this weekend. Its overseas collections will also be affected as Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning has been released in a few international markets; Final Destination: Bloodlines has also been released worldwide. The New Avengers was released in the theatres on May 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

