Tom Cruise has arrived in theatres and is stealing the thunder with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Positive reviews are pouring in from all across. The MI franchise enjoys a massive fan base in India, but would you believe if we told you it has surpassed the advance booking sales of every Bollywood film of 2025 except one? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis and its performance compared to The Dead Reckoning!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Day 1 Advance Booking

As per the official figures, Mission: Impossible 8 has sold tickets worth 1.65 lakhs via advance booking for the opening day at the top national chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis). The early signs were positive, and the pre-release buzz was massive. Tom Cruise starrer has knocked it out of the park and left its competitor, Final Destination Bloodlines (27K), by a huge margin.

Mission: Impossible 8 vs Mission: Impossible 7 pre-sales

Back in 2023, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had made the biggest opening in the franchise. It has sold over 68K tickets via advance booking for day 1. In comparison, The Final Reckoning has sold 142% higher tickets. Needless to mention, Tom Cruise’s final outing as Ethan Hunt will create history, marking his biggest opening in India.

Only behind 1 Bollywood film of 2025

Interestingly, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has surpassed the final advance booking for almost every Bollywood film released in 2025, except one. It has toppled Raid 2, Sikandar, and Sky Force, among other big releases. Christopher McQuarrie’s directorial is only behind Chhaava, which sold a whopping 2.23 lakh tickets in its final advance booking at the top national chains.

15 crore+ opening loading!

Going by the trends, Tom Cruise starrer will easily surpass MI 7 (12.30 crores) as it is predicted to make a 15 crore+ opening on day 1 in India. If the spot bookings improve, it could also cross the 20 crore mark. The word-of-mouth is positive, so only the sky is the limit now!

