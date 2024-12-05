It’s hard to believe, but Arnold almost skipped Terminator 3. Yep, the iconic cyborg was ready to walk away—until James Cameron dropped a gem of advice: “Take the money and run.” Just like that, the Terminator was back.

But here’s a plot twist: Arnold almost wasn’t the Terminator. In ’84, the studio wanted O.J. Simpson for the role (seriously). They had Arnold pegged as Kyle Reese, the human hero. Then, one lunch with Cameron flipped the script—and Hollywood history.

Then came the lunch that changed everything. Arnold sat down with Cameron and couldn’t stop dissecting the Terminator character. He geeked out how the cyborg needed to move like a machine, with no wasted actions. “He has to be trained blindfolded,” Arnold told Cameron, referencing Yul Brynner’s robotic vibe in Westworld. Cameron was floored. He shut the conversation down with, “I think we’re all in agreement that you should play the Terminator.”

But here’s the kicker—Arnold didn’t want the role. Playing a near-silent villain? He thought it would tank his career. Cameron didn’t have it. He told Arnold, “Trust me, I will shoot the character so that you’re not only the number one villain they’ve ever seen but the number one hero.” A few sleepless nights later, Arnold called Cameron and said, “Let’s do it.” And the rest? Absolute blockbuster history.

Oh, and about O.J. Simpson? Arnold has a wild story for that, too. He claimed that O.J. was already cast and that a painting Cameron gave him had Simpson’s face hidden under his own. But Cameron completely shut that down. He said O.J. was just a dumb studio suggestion and vetoed it immediately.

No matter how you slice it, everything worked out perfectly. Arnold became the ultimate killing machine, and The Terminator became a cultural juggernaut. And when he almost walked away from Terminator 3, Cameron’s cheeky advice brought him back. Imagine The Terminator without Arnold? Yeah, neither can we.

