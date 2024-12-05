Marvel actor Jack Veal, known for his role as Kid Loki in the Disney and Marvel hit series Loki, has posted a distressing video on social media. In the clip, the MCU star reveals his current homelessness and implores for assistance.

The 17-year-old also appeared in the 2022 TV series The Peripheral and had an uncredited part in The Favourite, starring Emma Stone.

Jack Veal Shared A Chilling Account Of His Living Conditions

Jack took to Instagram to share the clip on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. He gave a harrowing account of his living conditions and ongoing mental health struggles. The actor revealed that he is currently staying in a dangerous trailer with shattered windows. Jack even shared that he has sometimes been compelled to sleep on the streets.

In a TikTok video, he conveyed that he was a 17-year-old renowned actor facing homelessness. Jack remarked that he felt it was now time to unveil the truth, even though he had not previously disclosed much about his circumstances.

[Update]

It’s not the news we were hoping to hear. It’s another setback. But we keep moving forwards and we keep pushing.@IslingtonBC GET YOUR PRIORITIES RIGHT, DO YOUR JOB AND HELP HIM! Jack Veal is still a child, for goodness sake!!#JackVeal #ShareThisPost #ShareThis pic.twitter.com/goZY5Nodc0 — Robbie Lee. Cook ✨🐺 (@RobbieLeeCook95) December 4, 2024

“I didn’t have a very good upbringing,” Jack said, adding, he also struggles with mental health issues. The teenager further revealed that he has autism, ADHD, and is being screened for bipolar disorder and psychosis. “I can’t stay at my grandparents’ because my granddad is terminally unwell,” the MCU actor said. He added, “I have nowhere else to go, and I need help. Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate.”

Jack implied that he had been forced to live on the streets. “I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day,” he said.

In a profoundly moving appeal, he conveyed that life had become exceedingly challenging and that, at present, he was devoid of any other recourse. “I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids,” Jack added.

He implored earnestly, “I need help. Please share, please share it with whoever you can. You don’t have to pay me anything, I don’t need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible. I’ll continue to put some more stuff out, but, please, I need help.”

Jack Veal Gave An Uplifting Update After Some Time

After some time, Jack shared an encouraging update, revealing that support might be coming. He mentioned, “I just got a call from social services saying they want a meeting with me tomorrow to potentially get me into foster care and support and accommodations.”

The Kid Loki star also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response. “I don’t know what you guys have done but it’s gotten out there and it’s really, really helped me and they’re taking action now. They’re actually doing something so God bless you all.”

Jack Veal says social services have reached out to him and will meet soon to discuss the possibility of foster care. He also thanks his fans for their support during this tough time. pic.twitter.com/VAFDmG8IjM — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) December 4, 2024

According to The Mirror, Jack Veal assured his followers that he would keep them updated on the outcome of the meeting. He remarked that, although no guarantees could be made, this was the first time he had been considered for accommodation. He expressed his deep gratitude, saying, “Thank you, thank you so much. I love you all.”

