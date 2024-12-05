Bel-Air has grown to be one of the most popular shows on Peacock. It is a reboot of the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which in turn is a fictional retelling of actor Will Smith’s teenage years.

The comedy series follows Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to the luxurious neighborhood of Bel-Air. The series finished airing its third season in September 2024, and ever since, fans have been awaiting updates on a potential fourth season. So, is Bel-Air Season 4 happening? Let’s find out.

Will there be Bel-Air Season 4?

Bel-Air is returning for a fourth season. Peacock officially announced the renewal on December 3rd, 2024; however, the streamer also revealed that season 4 would be the last for the series. Contrary to the previous seasons, which featured 10 episodes, the final installment will have only eight episodes due to budget constraints.

Though earlier seasons were renewed quickly, Peacock took three months to decide on the renewal for season 4 as there were behind-the-scenes discussions about the budget. So far, the show has followed a yearly schedule, airing new seasons every year since 2022. If the same trend is followed, Bel-Air Season 4 is expected to be dropped on Peacock by the end of 2025.

What will Bel-Air Season 4 be About?

Peacock has released the official synopsis for the fourth season: “In the upcoming final season, Will is ready for even more transformative experiences. The character grew up on the mean streets of West Philly but now finds himself in a world inhabited by the wealthiest people in Los Angeles.”

“As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known,” it reads further.

Who stars in Bel-Air Season 4?

The prominent cast members are expected to reprise their roles in Bel-Air Season 4. These include Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, and Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks.

The cast also includes Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks, April Parker Jones as Viola “Vy” Smith, Tyler Barnhardt as Connor Satterfield, SteVonté Hart as Tray Melbert, Joe Holt as Fred Wilkes, Charlie Hall as Tyler Laramy, Brooklyn McLinn as Doc Hightower, and Nicholas Duvernay as Drew.

