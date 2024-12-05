Guillermo del Toro, the Academy Award-winning director of acclaimed horror stories such as The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth, has long entertained audiences with his visually absorbing worlds of darkly whimsical plots. While the Mexican filmmaker’s rendition of Dr. Frankenstein is currently under production at Netflix for a 2025 release, many of his ambitious projects never saw the light of day. Among these was a bold and epic tentpole that involved notable Hollywood powerhouses like James Cameron and Tom Cruise.

The now-defunct passionate endeavor of del Toro involved bringing author H. P. Lovecraft’s sci-fi horror novella, At the Mountains of Madness, to the big screen for an adaptation that would turn out to be as epic as it would cost. In an interview with Collider, the filmmaker opened up about his failed attempt during the late 2000s to bring Lovecraft’s tale to life, reiterating that the eventual cancellation of the project was “very, very tough.” It should be noted that the film was shelved due to budgetary concerns, with studios hesitant to greenlight del Toro’s vision of an epic R-rated 3D cinema.

Envisioning his version to take place in the desolate icy deserts of Antarctica, the Hellboy director had enlisted close friend and legendary director James Cameron as a creative consultant.

At the same time, box office magnet Ton Cruise agreed to star in the film. While the latter’s involvement would have brought the actor, who has explored gothic horror elements in The Mummy and Interview with the Vampire, to tread new ground in sci-fi horror, Cameron has already showcased similar themes of survival in hostile environments in the Alien franchise.

Del Toro also shared in the interview that At the Mountains of Madness marks one of the three occasions when he almost collaborated with the Mission: Impossible actor. “We have had quite a laugh, you know?” del Toro said, clarifying that he doesn’t hold any hard feelings for being unable to convert his vision into something more tangible.

“I like it. My life is so weird. I’m like Forrest fucking Gump. All of a sudden, I’m in places that I don’t know how it happened, but I go, ‘Eh, I like it.’”

The cancellation of At the Mountains of Madness proved a crucial example of large-scale Hollywood studios’ power over independent filmmakers. Despite the combined star power of del Toro, Cruise, and Cameron, the project was halted due to financial challenges and del Toro’s insistence on an epic R-rated 3D adaptation. The director has since pitched the project to Netflix in 2020. However, significant updates have yet to emerge, having revised his vision into a smaller, more grounded version, diminishing the chances of audiences ever experiencing the grandeur he originally envisioned.

