Jennifer Lopez is reportedly stepping back into the dating scene nearly a year after her separation from Ben Affleck. The actress and singer, known for her unstoppable energy, officially parted ways with Affleck at the beginning of 2025, months after citing April as their separation date in divorce papers filed in August.

According to the Daily Mail, after dedicating time to family and close friends to mend her heart, the 55-year-old superstar is now eager to embrace love again.

Jennifer Lopez Looking For A New Partner

While whispers of a connection with Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner surfaced following their holiday shopping trip in Aspen, Jennifer Lopez’s heart is drawn toward a different kind of cowboy. A source close to the pop-icon told the publication, “She had a crush on Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone and wants a guy like that, someone who can have her back and make sure she is OK. She wants to be put first and made to feel special.”

They added, “Her life is a lot, she needs a man who can handle all that and still love her unconditionally like the way Rip love Beth Dutton.” Ironically, Ben Affleck shares a long-standing friendship with Cole Hauser, the actor behind Rip Wheeler, as the two starred together in Good Will Hunting years ago. However, Hauser himself is navigating his loss following the passing of his father, Wings Hauser, at age 77.

Jennifer Lopez Is Determined To Make 2025 Her Year

Despite personal upheavals, Lopez remains laser-focused on her thriving career. She is determined to make 2025 her year and is already setting the stage for a spectacular summer. Currently, she’s in New Jersey filming Office Romance alongside Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. In June, she will take the stage at the World Pride Music Festival in Washington, DC, and come July, she plans to celebrate her 56th birthday in grand style with her twins, Max and Emme.

Even though 2024 brought Lopez professional triumphs, with her sci-fi thriller Atlas, which was a hit, it also cast her under scrutiny. Public perception painted her as the common denominator in her string of high-profile relationships. From marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, and Affleck to her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez has been no stranger to love’s rollercoaster.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kendall Jenner Sizzles In Barely-There Bikini: A Sultry Clapback To Bad Bunny’s Steamy Shoot?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News