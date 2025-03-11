Jennifer Lopez is seemingly stepping her feet into a new chapter, not only on screen but off screen as well. The pop icon wasted no time in stepping out with her new co-star, Brett Goldstein just as filming for their upcoming romantic comedy Office Romance kicked off.

The two were already enjoying a night out together and over the weekend, the duo was spotted backstage at the Broadway play Oh, Mary!, while mingling with stars like Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Cream, Brett Goldstein Keeps It Classic

Lopez, 55, radiated elegance in a cream-colored blazer, her highlighted locks styled in a partial updo. Goldstein, 44, on the other hand, opted for a darker ensemble, standing slightly off to the side.

The rumored couple’s presence at the play however, wasn’t just for fun, it was in support of their co-star Betty Gilpin. Lopez’s longtime producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, was also by her side for the evening.

Brett Goldstein’s Longtime Admiration for Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and Goldstein’s film Office Romance is just getting underway in New Jersey, marking a full-circle moment for the comedian, who has openly admired the ‘On the Floor’ singer for years.

The Ted Lasso star once gushed about her performance in Hustlers, calling it “the sexiest movie of the decade.” Now, he’s not only just a fan but he’s her on-screen love interest as well.

A source recently shared with DailyMail that Lopez is looking forward to working with such a “handsome and smart” co-star.

‘After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can’t wait to start a new project and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett,’ the source said. “He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up – he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of Ben. She thinks he is very cute.”

Ben Affleck Can’t Ignore This One

Speaking of exes, Lopez’s recent split from Ben Affleck has only made her latest project even more intriguing. Affleck, now back in the arms of his former wife, Jennifer Garner, is reportedly aware of Goldstein’s admiration for Lopez. And as a Ted Lasso fan himself, there’s no doubt he knows exactly who the British actor is. “It’ll irk him for sure,” the source added.

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Excitement For The Film

Meanwhile, Lopez is keeping things professional, at least for now. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share her excitement about the film, posting a snapshot from the script read-through.

“This is gonna be a fun one ✨,” she captioned the post, tagging Netflix and her production company, Nuyorican Productions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Fans are already buzzing over the on-screen pairing, with many pointing out how Goldstein manifested this moment. A resurfaced clip from his podcast, Films To Be Buried With, shows him raving about Hustlers, particularly a scene where Lopez’s character, wrapped in a luxurious fur coat, pulls Constance Wu in for a cuddle. “I’d never wanted to be cuddled more,” he admitted at the time.

Now, that admiration has turned into a working relationship. Social media is lighting up with reactions, with one fan saying, “Brett adores JLo, so I’m thrilled he gets to act with his crush!” Another added, “The duo I was hoping to see working together! @brettgoldstein mentioned many times in his podcast how much he loves @JLo. And as a huge fan of both of them, I can’t wait to see them together!”

