Over the last couple of weeks, a blockbuster streaming success has come to the surface. Kpop Demon Hunters has shattered records, won hearts, and rallied fans for a sequel they are dying for. The musical fantasy film revolves around singers Rumi, Mira and Zoey who form the band Huntrix.

They are popular as Kpop stars but have a secret identity of being demon hunters. The trio aims to protect their fans from monsters and demons who are posing a major supernatural threat to the world. But they have to face the rival boy demon band Saja Boys this time. Here’s the full cast guide.

KPop Demon Hunters: Cast & Character Guide

Arden Cho as Rumi

Rumi is the leader of Huntric and is confident and hardworking. She keeps her fellow band members motivated and is ambitious in her goals. But there is a big secret hiding beneath her strong and flawless exterior that she has been trying to keep under the wraps for as long as she can remember.

Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu

Jinu is a demon and the leader of the Saja Boys. He becomes a heartthrob the moment the band goes live and is a caring soul despite his nonchalant and sassy facade. The choices he made in the past haunt him and ensure that he feels trapped in the darkness and is under the control of Gwi-Ma.

May Hong as Mira

Mira is the main dancer of Huntric and comes from a traditional family. She is the black sheep of her family and is a rebellious individual who is not afraid to be who she wants to be or push boundaries. Mira is also a skeptic and does not trust people at first but when she does, the bond is forever.

Ji-young Yoo as Zoey

Zoey is the rapper and lyricist of Huntrix. She is the youngest in the group and a Korean-American who grew up in Burbank. She is expressive and a people pleaser. She can be very protective of her friends but finds it hard to belong as she has felt like an outsider and replaceable her whole life.

Byung Hun Lee as Gwi-Ma

Gwi-Ma is the villain of the story and the king of demons. He is a master manipulator and he preys on people using their insecurities against them. Gwi-Ma exploits everyone’s weaknesses and wants to take over the world.

Yunjin Kim as Celine

Celina is a former K-pop star and demon hunter. She is also Rumi, Mira, and Zoey’s foster carer who gives them advice and ensures they stay on the right path to achieve the demon hunting glory they are destined for. She raised Rumi after her mother aka Celine’s bandmate died during childbirth.

Joel Kim Booster as Romance Saja

Romance is a demon and a member of the Saja Boys. He has pink heart-shaped hair and was romantically shipped with Mira by the Kpop fans.

Alan Lee as Mystery Saja

Mystery is a demon and a member of the Saja Boys. He has lilac hair that covers his face and was romantically shipped with Zoey by the Kpop fans.

SungWon Cho as Abby Saja

Abby is a demon and a member of the Saja Boys. He has pink hair and abs that make all the fans drool. He often wears tight shirts that accentuate his muscular body and was romantically shipped with Mira by the Kpop fans.

Danny Chung as Baby Saja

Baby is a demon and a member of the Saja Boys. He is the resident rapper of the group and has teal hair. He has a deep voice and is unpredictable.

Ken Jeong as Bobby

Bobby is the manager and agent of huntrix. He genuinely loves the girls but often feels overwhelmed by the expectations and workload since he only wants the best for Huntrix. He is hardworking and their biggest cheerleader.

Daniel Dae Kim as Doctor Han

Dr. Han is a doctor who claims to be a healer and reads people very well, expressing their deepest secrets and hidden truths in a perceptive manner. He also sells grape juice disguised as miraculous tonics to fool people.

Liza Koshy as the Host

Liza voices the host who introduces the pop star onstage and on-air.

