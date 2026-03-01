Angel Studios has scored a clear win at the box office as its first romantic comedy, Solo Mio, moves past Dwayne Johnson’s biggest career flop from last year in worldwide earnings. Directed by Chuck Kinnane and Dan Kinnane, the film has emerged as one of the rare profitable releases of the year. Released on February 6, Solo Mio is currently playing in 1,500 theaters across North America, along with a limited overseas rollout in a few theaters in Australia.

Solo Mio Worldwide Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, Solo Mio has earned $23.1 million worldwide against a $4 million budget. Nearly the entire total has come from North America, while only $6k has been added from its small release in Australia. Strong domestic performance has powered the film forward despite its minimal international footprint.

Opening Weekend & Valentine’s Day Boost Drives Growth

A competitive market and limited promotion did not stop Solo Mio from nearing its break-even target of $10 million in its opening weekend. The film collected $7 million domestically in its first three days. Valentine’s Day weekend added another boost, bringing in $6.3 million across the 3-day frame with a minor drop of 9%. The third weekend saw the sharpest decline yet at 62.6%, with $2.3 million added to the total. Even with that fall, the film maintained its overall profitability thanks to its controlled budget.

Solo Mio Surpasses Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine

Solo Mio has outgrossed The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie. The sports biopic, based on MMA fighter Mark Kerr, earned $21.1 million worldwide against a $50 million budget. Despite early anticipation, the film ended its run as a major box office failure and marked the biggest flop in Johnson’s acting career.

For Angel Studios, the achievement stands out. With almost no international footprint, Solo Mio crossed the global total of a major studio-backed biographical drama through domestic receipts alone. As its theatrical run nears completion, the romantic comedy has already secured its place as one of the year’s most efficient performers in theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

