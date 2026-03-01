Margot Robbie’s steamy romance Wuthering Heights has slipped to 3rd position in North America after holding a place among the top two performing titles. Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film faced new competition from Scream 7, which debuted at No. 1 with the biggest opening in the horror franchise’s history. At the start of its 3rd weekend, the romantic drama lost 460 theaters and now plays in 3,221 theaters across the region.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, Wuthering Heights has grossed $177.2 million worldwide. Domestic earnings stand at $67.5 million, contributing 38.1% of the total. International markets have delivered the stronger share with $109.7 million, accounting for 61.9% of the global haul. Overseas support continues to cushion the impact of rising competition at home.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Summary

North America – $67.5 million

International – $109.7 million

Worldwide – $177.2 million

Record Post-COVID Opening For A Romantic Film

Since its February 13 release, Wuthering Heights competed closely with Sony’s animated feature GOAT for the top spot in the region. The opening weekend delivered $32 million, marking the biggest start for a romantic movie in the post-COVID period. Valentine’s Day alone brought in $14 million, giving the film a strong early push.

The second weekend saw the title move down to 2nd position, earning $14 million across the 3-day frame. Even so, daily domestic earnings have remained above the $1 million mark, reflecting consistent audience interest.

$100 Million Domestic Milestone In Doubt

Friday numbers for the 3rd weekend show $2.2 million, a 96.7% rise from Thursday’s $1.1 million. Compared to last Friday’s $4.6 million, the figure represents a 53% decline. The arrival of Scream 7 is expected to reduce its share further in domestic markets.

Projections estimate a $7 million to $8 million 3rd weekend for Wuthering Heights. The path toward the $100 million domestic mark now appears uncertain as competition tightens and screen counts shrink.

Wuthering Heights: Cast, Plot & Rating

The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively, alongside Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles. Set in the Yorkshire moors, the story follows the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

Both critics and audiences have responded positively to the film. Based on 227 reviews, Wuthering Heights holds a 64% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. And from more than 250 verified ratings, it has an 84% Popcornmeter rating.

Wuthering Heights Official Trailer:

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Crime 101 Worldwide Box Office: Chris Hemsworth’s Thriller Tops Bob Odenkirk’s 2025 Action-Comedy Sequel Flop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News