Backrooms is a sci-fi horror movie directed by Kane Parsons (his feature film directorial debut), and it was released in U.S. theaters on May 29, 2026. According to the latest buzz, the film is expected to be probably the biggest surprise of 2026 in terms of box office performance. According to the latest projection by Box Office Pro, Backrooms is tracking to earn somewhere between $45 million and $55 million in its opening weekend in North America. This is much higher than the film’s earlier projected $20-30 million domestic debut range.

If Backrooms lives up to these projections, it will comfortably surpass the opening weekend figures of several other horror films of the year, including Obsession ($17.2 million), Send Help ($19.1 million), and Lee Cronin’s The Mummy ($13.5 million). Having said that, it may be unable to surpass 2026’s highest-grossing horror film, Scream 7’s impressive $63.5 million domestic debut.

Keeping in mind its solid opening weekend projections, let’s take a look at how much Backrooms will need to earn in North America to outgross the top five highest-grossing A24 films of all time.

A24’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films (North America)

Here are the top five highest-grossing A24 films at the domestic box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme (2025): $96 million Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022): $77.2 million Civil War (2024): $68.8 million Uncut Gems (2019): $50 million Lady Bird (2017): $49 million

What These Numbers Indicate For Backrooms

The above figures suggest that for Backrooms to surpass the domestic earnings of the top five highest-grossing A24 releases, it would need to earn at least $96 million in North America. However, just to enter the top five list, the target is much lower, as in that case, the Kane Parsons-directed feature needs to earn over $49 million domestically.

If Backrooms manages to match the upper end of its projected domestic opening weekend and maintains steady weekday and weekend holds over at least the next 3-4 weeks after its theatrical release, it has a chance to become A24’s highest-grossing film at the North American box office. That said, the film’s final box office verdict will only become clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is Backrooms All About?

The sci-fi horror film’s basic story centers on a therapist, Dr. Mary Kline (Renate Reinsve), who attempts to uncover the mystery of another dimension in search of her missing patient, Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a furniture store owner.

Backrooms Trailer

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