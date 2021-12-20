There were many comedy genre movies made in Bollywood, but the ones that make the audiences laugh out loud till their tummy aches is the one that stands out. One such movie was Anees Bazme’s famous directorial Welcome which starred Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal. This flick was the one that had grabbed the spotlight, becoming a major success during the year 2007. But did you know that the movie’s sequel, Welcome back was offered to Ranveer Singh and Varun Dawan?

Let’s see why the Bollywood industry’s leading actors failed to grab a role in the franchise.

So, it’s said that after the first movie (Welcome), actor Akshay Kumar was not on the right terms with the movie’s producer Firoz Nadiadwala. Even after trying to reconcile and resolve the matter, Akki decided to walk his separate path which made the team lookout for a fresh face. Well, here’s how Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan come into the whole picture!

In early 2013, the team of Welcome Back suggested producer Firoz Nadiadwala look over two actors, Ranveer Singh or Varun Dhawan for the lead role. It is to be noted that at the time, both the stars were fresh faces in Bollywood and waiting for their big break and that the team of Welcome Back had planned to make the new selection a long-term part of the franchise.

On thinking, the producer decided to meet up with Ranveer. Well, things did not go as planned, due to some differences that included the heavy scepticism of Anees Bazmee and the entire team over how the newcomer will cope up with the film.

On the other hand, Varun had developed the same option of doubt in the minds of the producers where the actor would be able to pull out a full comedy movie. At the time Varun’s Main Tera Hero was not released. Had the movie been released earlier, then things would have been different for the actor.

Finally, the script went through a modification and the producer and directors decided to cast John Abraham in the lead role. The actor accepted the role went on to star alongside Anil, Nana, and Paresh in the movie released in 2015.

At present, Varun Dawan is living a happy married life with their wife Natasha Dalal. The duo got married on 24th January 2021. On the professional front, the actor was last seen in David Dhawan’s directorial Coolie No. 1. The movie also starred Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal along with the actor.

On the other side, Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited blockbuster is right around the corner. The actor will be appearing in Biopic 83 playing the role of legendary cricketer and Ex Indian Captain Kapil Dev. The Kabir Khan directorial is set to come out on 24th December 2021.

