Antim starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan is amongst the critically acclaimed films from Bollywood in 2021. The film was lauded for its raw emotions and a freshly approached storyline. It was for the first time, we saw our beloved Bhaijaan not having any love interest. Unfortunately, it cost actress Pragya Jaiswal a big role.

For those who haven’t watched Antim, Salman plays the role of a ‘no nonsense’ police officer in it. As the film deals with serious topics like illegal land acquisition and much more, director Mahesh Manjrekar thought to keep it very sharp and intriguing. So sadly, there was no chance that Salman could romance any actress in the film.

If you aren’t aware, Antim was supposed to have a pinch of romance for Salman Khan. In fact, Pragya Jaiswal was cast as Bhaijaan’s heroine and she even had shot a few scenes. It was at the last moment, her role got chopped as Mahesh Manjrekar wanted to stay true to the film’s essence.

A few days back, T-Series released ‘Main Chala’ song starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal. The song was actually shot for Antim, which eventually got cut. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, the actress opened up about being exed from the film.

Pragya said, “I am very optimistic person, I believe whatever happens in life it is for the best. This song was my most favorite part of shooting the film. So I knew even if the film doesn’t work out, the song will certainly be released separately. I am just happy that the song is out now.”

She even revealed that Salman Khan was really upset as her role didn’t make it to the final cut. “He was equally affected, Sir wasn’t at all happy with this decision. He tried a lot, till the last minute to keep me in the film,” Pragya added.

