Kartik Aaryan Freezes On Stage Amidst A Live Performance, Suffers A Serious Leg Injury?

Kartik Aaryan, who made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, has come a long way to become a sought-after actor in the Hindi film industry. His fanbase is growing daily, and he is set to perform at an award ceremony. A latest report claims he suffered a severe injury during a live performance.

Kartik is reportedly set to entertain fans with his high-octane performance at an Awards show which will be premiered on television and OTT platforms. The actor suffered a severe leg freeze during the performance and remained on stage for 20-30 minutes.

ETimes report cited a source saying, “It was the closing act of the evening, and Kartik Aaryan was doing his signature step from Bhool Bhulaiya 2 when his ankle twisted, and his leg froze in mid-air. He twisted his ankle so badly that he couldn’t move his leg back to the stage floor. Everyone thought Kartik was pulling a prank. But when the gravity of the situation sank in, we were all aghast.”

Reportedly, Kartik remained frozen on stage for 20-30 minutes until medical help arrived. “The medical team and the physio-therapist examined his ankle and relieved him of acute pain. He was then helped back to the van. But until then, we were in a state of panic. All except Kartik, who remained calm like a monk,” explains the source to the publication.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s recent release Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and others, failed to make a mark at the box office. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the comedy-drama opened to critics’ mixed reviews, but almost everyone praised Kartik for his earnest performance.

His 2022 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2′ became a blockbuster. Kartik is currently busy shooting with Kiara Advani for their upcoming film, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

