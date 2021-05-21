Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has shared a throwback picture of his ‘baba’ and talked about being insecure and frightened by the prospect of a godless world.

Advertisement

Babil posted a picture of Irrfan on Instagram on Friday morning. The image seems to be from a play the actor featured in. He wears an all-white ensemble and holds a shoe in one hand.

“Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt myself, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing,” Babil captioned the image.

Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He passed away in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29, 2020.

Babil is all set to make his acting debut with “Qala”, produced by Anushka Sharma. He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars “Bulbbul” actress Triptii Dimri.

Babil Khan previously has shared a picture of his mother Sutapa Sikdar and penned an emotional note on social media, saying in the closing chapters of their book, he selfishly wants to be the one to take care of her.

On Sunday, Babil posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, his mother is seen dressed in an ivory coloured ensemble as she posed for the camera.

“The one and only. My only one. I’m so temperamental, I regret. She’s there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a f**** about me, truly, except my mumma. I love you so much, I’m sorry for the pain. In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you,” Babil Khan captioned the image.

Must Read: Radhe Box Office Week 1: Salman Khan’s Film Adds Rs 3,200 On The Weekdays & The Only 3 Theatres Won’t Be Running It Any More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube