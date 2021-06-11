Bollywood is a highly competitive industry. In the race of becoming successful in the industry, actors and actresses often become jealous of others that lead them into a dirty fight. One such catfight occurred between Katrina Kaif and Mallika Sherawat. Scroll down to know more.

Both actresses starred in Anees Bazmee’s 2007 film Welcome alongside Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor. Reportedly, both actresses shared a cold vibe with each other and avoided talking to each other.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the production unit of Welcome revealed, “Mallika Sherawat and Katrina Kaif just couldn’t get along. Katrina used to greet Mallika often, but Mallika ignored Katrina. What shocked us was not that Katrina and Mallika were not on talking terms, but the fact that Mallika constantly copied Katrina’s hairstyle and even clothes.”

The source further said, “One had to keep telling her that she should not copy Katrina Kaif because her role is different. It would have been very funny to look at two girls looking the same.” However, during an interview, when Katrina was asked about the alleged rift with Mallika, she first had a long laugh about it and dogged the question.

IBTimes was quoted as Katrina Kaif saying, “I used to greet everybody on the sets. I can’t talk to you more on this because I am hurrying for a shot.”

Going by her statement, it seems the alleged rift between both actresses were just rumours but the report claims that the catfight between Katrina Kaif and Mallika Sherawat continued even after Welcome. As the Murder actress showed up for a special appearance on the sets of Ramesh Taurani’s Race. Mallika targeted Katrina Kaif by making fun of her British accent.

What do you think about Katrina and Mallika Sherawat’s alleged catfight? Let us know in the comments.

