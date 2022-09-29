On its 20th day in theatres, Brahmastra has emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2022. The film has gone past the 253 crores lifetime number of The Kashmir Files by collecting 1.50 crores* more on Wednesday. With this, the overall score for the film stands at 254 crores* (please note that the Hindi version of the film is yet to cross TKF and the given total is of all languages).

Of course, this is a total across all languages and if one just counts the Hindi version, it is a little over 20 crores short since dubbed versions have contributed as much. The pace at which this Ayan Mukherji-directed film is going, that distance won’t be covered eventually and if one would compare just the Hindi versions then Brahmastra would fall short by around 5 crores or so. That said, what the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has still managed to do is truly remarkable since it has infused life back into the industry when everything seemed to be down and out.

All eyes are now on Brahmastra’s sequel to arrive as that would break the box office for sure. When the first part itself has opened so huge, the second part is bound to take a much bigger opening which means first day collections of the second instalment of this Karan Johar and Star Studios production should comfortably start in the 50-60 crores range. All that has to be seen is when it happens because for the maximum returns to be enjoyed, the sequel should arrive in the 2024-25 timeline.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited. (All collections as per production and distribution sources).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

