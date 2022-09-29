Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is all set to hit theatres tomorrow. After the glorious box office run of Brahmastra, Bollywood has its high hopes pinned on this official remake of a Tamil masterpiece. Considering it’s a regular Friday release, a bumper start isn’t expected at all, but it is surely going to be among Hrithik’s top 5 openers. Keep reading to know more.

Most of Hrithik‘s highest openers have been lucky enough to get a holiday release. The best and the biggest example is War, also starring Tiger Shroff, which took an earth-shattering opening due to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Of course, the film was altogether on a different level of buzz and all things just fell perfectly, be it music, commercial elements and Hrithik-Tiger’s face-off.

As Vikram Vedha is a regular Friday release, we don’t expect a superb opening. In fact, advance bookings till yesterday were really underwhelming. Having said that, the film still has a lot of potential through spot bookings as highly positive reviews have started flowing in now. It is expected that this Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer will beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 14.11 crores to be the second biggest opener of 2022 for Bollywood.

Not just 2022, Vikram Vedha is all set to be among Hrithik Roshan’s top 5 openers. Have a look at the list below:

War (2019) – 53.35 crores (Gandhi Jayanti holiday)

Bang Bang (2014) – 27.54 crores (Gandhi Jayanti holiday)

Krrish 3 (2013) – 24.25 crores

Agneepath (2012) – 23 crores (Republic Day holiday)

Super 30 (2019) – 11.75 crores

From the list above, it is safe to say that Vikram Vedha is going to be Hrithik Roshan’s 5th highest opener. Let’s see how far it will go from there!

Meanwhile, read our review of Vikram Vedha here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

