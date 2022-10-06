Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan were seen getting into a nasty fight. Manya made personal comments on Sumbul and Shalin Bhanot.

She raised questions on her relationship with Shalin and called their bond ‘fake’ and said they are just trying to imitate Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla. However, it is not at all possible as Shehnaaz and Siddharth’s relationship was real.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manya Singh said: “Everyone wants to be like Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, but they were real. Their emotions were real. They were ready to even die for each other. Why do these contestants forget that only one person wins the trophy at the end of the day.”

Though initially Manya Singh and Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared a great bond, during a nomination round, Sumbul took Manya’s name and that affected their friendship.

In a conversation with Archana Gautam, Manya said Sumbul is playing a game by creating this fake bond and if she really knows how to play, she need not do all this.

“She’s holding some guy’s hand and moving ahead. If you want to show age is nothing, then better do it on your own and not by holding someone’s hand,” added Manya.

Meanwhile, contestants are also fighting over the ration. Shiv Thakare and Soundarya Sharma can be seen having a heated argument over coffee in the episode.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.

Must Read: Mandana Karimi Quits Bollywood In Protest After Sajid Khan Enters Bigg Boss 16: “Don’t Want To Be Involved Where There Is No Respect For Women”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram