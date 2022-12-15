Love affairs in Bollywood always grab the headline but what keeps making the news years later is the love triangles there were. Be it the Jaya Bachchan-Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha one or the Salman Khan- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Vivek Oberoi one, the drama keeps resurfacing. Well, Vivek was recently asked about his past relationship and he had a very dignified answer.

During a recent interview, Oberoi was asked about his past relationship with Aishwarya and whether going public with it affected his work. For the unversed, Ash and Vivek were in a relationship in 2003 – a while after she broke up with Khan. Owing to the drama the Bhai of Bollywood brought to the relationship – wherein he allegedly threatened the Saathiya actor for dating her, which many claimed harmed his career, the actors broke up in 2005.

Now, during a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, Vivek Oberoi was asked about his past with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and if he hadn’t gone public about his relationship during the initial years of his career would things be different. The actor denied commenting on it with a smile, saying, “Not that I am going to answer this question because it’s done and dusted.”

However, Vivek Oberoi had some words of wisdom for younger people who are brimming with talent at their work. He said, “But, for any youth, young talented people who are watching today, just remember one thing in life if you are really focused and committed to your work, and you’re giving it your hundred per cent, it happens everywhere I see it everywhere, my only advice is that see if they can’t attack you on your professionalism, if they can’t attack you on your talent, if they can’t attack you on the work you do, don’t give them an opportunity to attack you on something else and shift the focus. Don’t do that, that would be a disservice to yourself and to your commitment to your career.”

As of now, Vivek is married to Priyanka Alva – the daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva. The two tied the knot in October 2010 and have been blessed with two kids. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai and the duo have been blessed with a daughter Aaradhya – born in November 2011.

