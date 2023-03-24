Kunal Kemmu is currently occupied with the promotion of his movie, Kanjoos Makhichoos, that’s releasing today, on March 24. The actor has been interacting with media and fans and impressing them with his witty and quirky opinions about everything happening in Bollywood. Recently, the actor was asked to share his thought on the ongoing controversy around Hera Pheri 3. Kunal gave his two cents on the topic and left everyone speechless. For the unversed, the upcoming comedy movie’s director, Farhad Samji, was brutally trolled on the internet. Scroll on to learn more.

It was recently announced that the third instalment of Heri Pheri will be made with its original star cast – Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. While fans were ecstatic with the news, they weren’t happy that Farhad Semji would now direct the original Priyadarshan’s comedy-drama. They trolled the filmmaker on the internet, and Kunal had a lot to say on the topic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reports in DNA, while promoting Kanjoos Makhichoos, Kunal Kemmu addressed the trolls during a media interaction. He said that netizens have a habit of saying something or the other. He said, “Ek toh yeh baat hui ki ‘kuch toh log kahenge..logo ka kaam hai kehna.’ Aapko apna karam karte rehna hai (On one side, we believe that we should continue working, regardless of naysayers). If you’re passionate about it, keep doing it.”

Kunal Kemmu added that the same trolls who criticise someone also praise them. “But at the same time, I will not say ki ‘log kuch bhi bolte hai.’ Because, the same people who criticise, praise me as well. So, If I can take their praises, I should also bear their criticism, their abuses. However, after some filtration, you do realise that a guy doesn’t want to abuse someone; he’s just following a trend,” he said.

The actor also added that netizens followed a trend on the internet while trolling someone and said, “Sometimes there is a trend of loving somebody, and sometimes there is a trend of hating somebody. Toh agar kisi ko gaali dena ka trend chal raha hai, toh log gaali de dete hai (People just want to post about trends. So, if there is a trend of abusing someone, people join them). When you ask them, they say ‘kuch chal raha tha..mujhe nahi pata kya tha (It was something, I had no clear idea about it).’ You can filter it and understand that this is not my audience.”

Kunal Kemmy starred as the lead actor in Farhad Samji’s Pop Kaun. They have collaborated previously for the Golmaal franchise as well.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jaya Bachchan Shouting “What Is Going On?” To Amitabh Bachchan & Rekha In A Fan Edit Video Has Got Netizens Saying, “Boys Don’t Move On”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News