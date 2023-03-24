Sara Ali Khan is buzzing with activity as she has a tight schedule with multiple projects. Amidst fulfilling her varied work commitments Sara Ali Khan was seen checking off to Delhi for the next schedule of Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’.

The actress is also seen promoting ‘Gaslight’ lately which is all set to release on 31st March 2023 on Hotstar. She was seen leaving for Delhi for her second shoot schedule of Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’.

The shutterbugs spotted the actress at the airport, and she was seen dressing up comfortably and casually. She chose a cute white crop top paired with light blue ripped jeans and stylish sneakers. Her hair beautifully cascaded down her shoulder, giving off a casual and carefree feeling.

The no-makeup look exuded natural beauty and made her look as refreshing as a breath of fresh air. Her casual yet stylish appearance suited her easygoing demeanour, which is adored by her fans.

Sara Ali Khan posted a boomerang on the story where she was seen blowing flying kisses to the camera as she departed to Delhi. It was captioned as “Bye Bye Mumbai Time to 🎥@homster the 🦅 is ✈️”

Sara Ali Khan has been setting trends and expressing her sense of style with her relaxed yet stylish outfits. She always looks effortlessly gorgeous in every outfit she chooses to carry. She is loved by her fans for her relatability and carefree personality and not to forget her chic outfits!

On the work front, she will be next seen in Pavan Kirpalani’s ‘Gaslight’ which is stated to be released on 31st March 2023, Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Laxman Utekar next opposite Vicky Kaushal.

