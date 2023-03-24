Rhea Chakraborty is one name that needs no introduction in the Bollywood industry. The actress never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances, and last night, Chakraborty attended an event in the city donning a ravishing sheer, backless gown in blue. Her recent outing didn’t go well with the netizens on social media, who are yet again trolling her on Instagram in the comments section under her viral video. Scroll below to watch it.

Rhea is popular among her fans, with over 3 million followers on Instagram. The actress often gives a sneak peek of her personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing site. We love her aesthetically pleasing colourful feed with many dog pictures in it, and we can’t get enough of these pawdorable friends, hehe!

Last night Bollywood celebrities graced the red carpet of the fourth edition of the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai, including Deepika Padukone with her husband Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma with her husband Virat Kohli. Rhea Chakraborty also made a stunning appearance at the same event in a sheer, backless gown in blue and looked breathtakingly beautiful in it.

Take a look at her video below:

Reacting to Rhea Chakraborty’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Aa gyi bloody gold digger😂”

Another user commented, “🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮. Don’t put this beautiful song on this witch !!! We have NOT forgotten her sins !”

A third user commented, “Kisi ne Sahi kaha hai bangalan se bhagwan he bachaya 😂😂😂”

A fourth user commented, “Bhai ispe itne case chale…unka kya hua.”

A fifth commented, “Sexy and beautiful woman ❤️🙌 but characterless”

While one section of trolls on Instagram trolled her and labelled her as ‘characterless’, the other dropped hearts in the comments section.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Rhea Chakraborty for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

