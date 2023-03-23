Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood. He is one unique action star who enjoys a huge fan base all across the globe. He impressed the audiences and won them over with his action, stunts and good looks right from his debut, Heropanti, starting to own this space.

And over the years, he has proven himself the youngest action superstar globally. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his next with Akshay Kumar. The duo is teaming up for the first time and fans are in real excitement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Being the only one in his generation to be an action superstar, Tiger Shroff talked about getting accepted as one in a recent interview with a leading magazine as he said, “It was intentional for me to differentiate myself and give my identity its individuality. I knew the way I perform action is not what many people have seen here. I am very lucky to be accepted in the action-hero space.”

Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for one of the biggest action entertainers of the year Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Glasgow, London. The audience is eagerly waiting to see Tiger raising the bar of action in the film as he will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.

Along with Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Ganapath- both being among the year’s most anticipated films.

Must Read: Twinkle Khanna Reveals Akshay Kumar Refused To Cook So They Fed Nitara Peanut Butter Sandwiches The Whole Lockdown, Says “She Will Grow Up & Go To Therapy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News