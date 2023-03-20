Akshay Kumar is one of the superstars who has explored almost every genre in Bollywood films. He has appeared in thriller, action films and comedy films. He loves experimenting with characters and is in a constant chase for new things.

Khiladi Kumar has appeared in several comedy films. Often clips from his films and his dialogues have become a meme on social media. However, now a video is going viral wherein the superstar is seen singing with Honey Singh at a concert.

In the viral video, Akshay Kumar is heard singing the song Aunty police bulaa legi with Yo Yo Honey Singh from his film Boss which was released in 2013. The concert was seemingly held at Chandigarh University. While singing the song, the superstar was correting the students, “Kaan beta Kaan”.

As the video is going viral now, a user wrote, “I am today years old when I pronounced “kaan” in this song,” while another user commented, “The irony when honey singh said not to say “ga#d” 😂. A third user then commented, isiliy tera ‘kaan’ wala part beep krwa deta tha 9xm pe beta.”

A fourth user commented, “Hatt sara maja kharab krdiya”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha, and OMG 2. He will also be seen in Farhad Samji’s film Hera Pheri 3. Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of villain in the much awaited comedy sequel.

Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will also be returning to their roles in the film. As fans are excited to know about the sequel in the making, it has already landed in trouble. A recent media report claimed that T Series has issued a public notice to the makers of Hera Pheri 4, claiming all the audio and visual rights of every song in the Hera Pheri Franchise.

