It was a superb Monday for Kalki (Hindi) as 16.50 crores came in. In the times when so many movies are as collecting as much in their entire opening weekend, hardly any film is bringing this much on a Sunday and a Friday number like this would be a case of celebration, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has managed this much on its fifth day, which is simply fantastic.

The momentum that the film picked up over the weekend ensured that a double-digit Monday was definitely coming. In fact, Sunday’s number further ensured that 12-14 crores was there for the taking, and it, too, would have been wonderful. However, for the film to go ahead and actually earn 16.50 crores is really good because it further shows how well it has been received by the Hindi-speaking audiences who have been lapping up across the country.

It’s heartening to see how a South film with mixed reviews has also gone ahead and worked well with the audiences. One just hopes that the trend continues from here. While it has already collected 128.65 crores and is set to enter the 200 Crore Club, too, it goes far beyond.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

