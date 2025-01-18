Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s Azaad has been holding the fort on the second day and stands at a total of an estimated 3 crore at the box office. This number arrives despite a competition from Emergency, Game Changer & Pushpa 2 Reloaded.

Azaad Box Office Day 2 Estimates

On the second day, Saturday, January 18, the film earned a range of 1.5 – 1.8 crore at the box office. The film earned 1.50 crore on the opening day and has earned in the almost same range on day 2 as well.

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani have been praised for their debut film. In fact, with the 3 crore total, they are almost very close to surpassing the bunch of last debutants at the box office.

In 2024, Ishq Vishk Rebound starred a bunch of fresh faces like Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan. The romantic drama earned 5 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

Despite bringing the best opening number than the three debutante films of last year – Ishq Vishk Rebound, Laapataa Ladies and Kill, Azaad might be able to surpass the lifetime collection of Ishq Vishk Rebound only!

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s film will not be able to surpass the final numbers of Laapataa Ladies and Kill. While Lakshya & Raghav Juyal’s film earned 24.95 crore in its lifetime, Kiran Rao’s film earned 21 crore in its lifetime.

The weekend of Azaad might cross the 5 crore mark at the box office, and the film might finish in the range of 10 – 12 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rekhachithram Box Office Collection Day 9: Asif Ali Delivers 1st Super-Hit Film Of Indian Cinema In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News